J.J. Watt Takes Pretty Blatant Shot At Lonzo Ball, Big Baller Brand Shoes

J.J. Watt is a man of the people. Just look at the price of his new shoes.

The Houston Texans defensive end has a new training shoe that will debut early Friday morning for $99.

While that number might seem like a lot, it’s nowhere close to the $495 price tag for Lonzo Ball’s Big Baller Brand shoes. And Watt made sure to point that out on Twitter.

400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective. Available tonight at midnight for $99.https://t.co/sU39iHQfcv pic.twitter.com/tHarE6JIfK — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

And Watt wasn’t done there.

And I actually wear them. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

Watt likely was referencing the fact that Ball wore Nike shoes instead of his ZO2 Primes during the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Summer League game on Wednesday.

So, could we have a new feud to go along with the war of words between the family patriarch, LaVar Ball, and, well, a lot of people?

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images