Jay Leach Named New Head Coach Of Bruins’ AHL Affiliate In Providence

Jay Leach has been named the new head coach of the Providence Bruins.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Monday in a press release that Leach, who once played for the B’s, will serve as head coach of the team’s AHL affiliate.

This marks the first head coaching job for Leach, who served as an assistant coach under Kevin Dean in Providence last season. Dean was named to Bruce Cassidy’s staff in Boston last month, creating the head coaching vacancy down in Providence.

Leach, 37, was drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes in 1998 and later played two games with Boston during the 2005-06 season. He also suited up for the Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks, totaling one goal, two assists and 60 penalty minutes in 70 career NHL games.

The former defenseman served as captain of the Providence Bruins from 2005 to 2007. He last appeared in the NHL in 2010-11 and last played in the AHL with the Albany Devils in 2012-13.

Leach served as assistant coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2015-16, helping the team advance to the quarterfinals of the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, before joining Providence’s staff.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images