Joe Gibbs Racing Employees On No. 78 Team Suspended For Brickyard Scrap

The alliance between Furniture Row Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing likely has been strained by the fallout over the Brickyard 400.

JGR on Thursday suspended two of its employees following a scuffle between crew members from Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.’s team’s after Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, according to FOX Sports’ Alan Cavanna. What’s more, the individuals who were suspended were part of the No. 78 team, not the No. 18 team.

NEWS: @JoeGibbsRacing has suspended two crew members from the 78-team after the post-race incident at the Brickyard. — Alan Cavanna (@CopaCavanna) July 27, 2017

The fight stemmed from the crash between Busch and Truex. Due to JGR and FRR’s technical partnership, the two drivers had been working together for most of the day, but collided when they decided to race each other on a restart.

The wreck alone likely would have caused some tension among the two parties, but not a lot. After all, accidents happen in racing.

Since there was also the incident in the pits, though, Joe Gibbs was forced to suspend people on his payroll for fighting other people on his payroll in defense of a driver who he doesn’t have under contract. Calling that a less than ideal situation would be a huge understatement.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images