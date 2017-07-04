Joey Chestnut Wins 10th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, Sets New Record

Share this:

Joey Chestnut was defeated once, but it doesn’t seem as though he’s about to let it happen again.

The competitive eater and reigning Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest winner took home the crown once against Tuesday in the 45th installment of the Fourth of July competition in Coney Island, N.Y., setting a new contest record in the process. Chestnut put down 72 hot dogs to best his previous record of 70 and gobbled up 10 more than second-place finisher Carmen Cincotti.

Matt Stonie, who beat Chestnut in 2015, finished third with just 48 franks.

Chestnut appears to be on a mission since Stonie ended his eight-year reign, beating the contest record in both years since his loss. At one point in the 10-minute competition, Chestnut was averaging nine hot dogs per minute.

One the women’s side of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, Miki Sudo held onto her title for the fourth straight year. The 31-year-old set a personal best record with 41 hot dogs — Sudo ate 38 1/2 last year — but came short of Sonya Thompson’s record of 45, which she set in 2012. Still, Sudo crushed her competition like chestnut, as Michelle Lesco downed 32 1/2 to finish second.

