Joey Logano, Wife Brittany Burn Rubber In Mustang To Reveal Baby’s Gender

Share this:

Tweet







Gender reveals are all the rage for couples who are expecting to welcome a new member to their family. And professional athletes have come up with a number of creative ways to let their friends and family know the gender of their player to be named later.

But Joey Logano put his own spin on the trend Monday.

The NASCAR driver and his wife, Brittany, got into a Mustang and started burning rubber. As Logano was whipping the car around, doing doughnut after doughnut, blue smoke came out of his exhaust pipe to reveal the couple is expecting a boy.

Take a look at the unique reveal in the tweet below.

Congrats, Joey and Brittany!

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images