Jordan Spieth’s Caddie Has Hilarious Struggles With Umbrella At British Open

The British Open just wouldn’t be the same without some wacky weather conditions.

The weather certainly played a factor in Friday’s second round at Royal Birkdale, as rain and wind wreaked havoc on the England course. But Jordan Spieth managed to weather the storm.

The two-time major champion remained in the lead thanks to a 1-under-par 69, which moved him up to 6-under. And that was while the weather was doing this, as demonstrated by Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller:

We all should strive to be as happy as @JordanSpieth caddy fixing his umbrella 😂 pic.twitter.com/c9qthLsyen — Tanner Alley (@alley_11) July 21, 2017

Hey, at least he looks happy.

And why wouldn’t he? Spieth now is all alone atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend, and he’s been playing some phenomenal golf.

Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images