Kony Ealy’s Absence From Patriots Training Camp Wasn’t Injury Related

FOXBORO, Mass. — It seems Kony Ealy’s career with the New England Patriots has begun with a bit of a hiccup.

Ealy said Friday his absence from Thursday’s training camp session wasn’t injury related.

“Just something that me and coach — you’d have to ask Coach Bill (Belichick),” Ealy said. “Something that me and him had something going or whatever, but other than that, just excited to be back here and ready to go.”

Ealy said “of course” he was OK with the situation.

“Am I gonna go against what Coach Belichick says? No,” Ealy said. “At the end of the day my job is to come out here and do everything I need to do for the team and do the right things on and off the field.”

Ealy left midway through the Patriots’ final minicamp practice in June then missed the team’s final organized team activities session. Ealy was asked if the two situations were related.

“I don’t even remember that far back, man, unless it’s plays,” Ealy said. “Football is all I breathe here.”

Belichick was asked about Ealy’s absence Friday morning and would only say it was not for personal reasons and, “He’s here.”

Ealy could have a big role with the Patriots this season as either a starting or key reserve pass rusher. Returning starting defensive end Rob Ninkovich has missed the Patriots’ first two training camp practices due to personal reasons.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN