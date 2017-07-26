LeBron James-Kyrie Irving Feud Is ‘Overblown,’ Cavs Haven’t Seen ‘Animosity’

If you’ve been following the reported saga between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James then you probably think the two couldn’t be in the same room together, let alone be functioning teammates on a championship-caliber basketball team.

But, if you ask new Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman, he’d tell you that James and Irving’s feud is fake news.

Altman was introduced at a press conference Wednesday, and while owner Dan Gilbert addressed Irving’s trade request, Altman focused on the positive aspects of James’ relationship with the organization and tried to dispell rumors of unrest between the two stars.

“I think a lot of it’s been overblown,” Altman said. “I think a lot of people who are in this building every day haven’t seen any of that animosity. Along with Kevin Love, this is a group that has gotten us to three straight Finals and won an NBA championship together.

“They play great together on the floor, and a lot of that I do think is overblown. We haven’t seen a lot of this animosity that’s sort of been out there in the media.”

While Irving reportedly is upset the Cavs included him in trade talks this offseason and has grown tired of playing in James’ shadow, the 25-year-old star has flourished next to James, including hitting the game-winning shot in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Whether the feud is real or not, the Cavs need to find a way to mend the relationship between James and Irving, or else their championship window will slam shut.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images