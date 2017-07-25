Michael Bennett Aiming To ‘Make White People Uncomfortable’ With New Book

If you identify as Caucasian, then Michael Bennett’s new book might not be for you.

That’s because the Seattle Seahawks defensive end is working on a new memoir titled, “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable,” according to Dave Zirin, the book’s co-author. In what shouldn’t come as a surprise, Bennett plans to touch on a variety of sensitive issues.

It will be Black Santa's thoughts about, in his words, "the NFL, racism, sexism, intersectionality and athletes being no longer silenced." — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) July 24, 2017

This should hardly come as a surprise, as Bennett never has shied away from voicing his opinions. But those familiar with him know he also has a great sense of humor, something that apparently will show up in his new project.

“(The book will be) a sports memoir and manifesto as hilarious as it is revealing,” according to Anthony Arnove of Haymarket Books, via Publishers Weekly.

“Things That Make White People Uncomfortable” is scheduled to release in April 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images