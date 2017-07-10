MLB All-Star Lineups 2017: Mookie Betts Batting Ninth For AL Squad

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox aren’t as well-represented as they were at Major League Baseball’s 2016 All-Star Game. But they’ll still have a familiar face in the starting lineup Tuesday.

The American and National Leagues on Monday released their starting lineups for the 2017 All-Star Game at Marlins Park, and Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts officially has made the cut.

Betts, filling in for injured Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, will bat ninth and play right field Tuesday night behind AL starting pitcher Chris Sale.

Here’s the starting lineup for the AL squad:

1. Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros

2. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians

3. Aaron Judge, LF, New York Yankees

4. George Springer, CF, Astros

5. Carlos Correa, SS, Astros

6. Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

7. Corey Dickerson, DH, Tampa Bay Rays

8. Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals

9. Mookie Betts, RF, Red Sox

The Astros are well-represented here, consisting of one-third of the AL’s lineup. Altuve, Springer and Correa all are deserving, though, as they’ve had huge seasons so far to help power Houston to the AL’s best record at 60-29.

Betts and Sale will be joined by Red Sox teammate Craig Kimbrel, who likely will work the ninth inning for the AL after his dominant first half.

Here’s the NL lineup Sale will face in the first inning:

1. Charlie Blackmon, CF, Colorado Rockies

2. Giancarlo Stanton, DH, Miami Marlins

3. Bryce Harper, RF, Washington Nationals

4. Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants

5. Daniel Murphy, 2B, Nationals

6. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

7. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Nationals

8. Marcell Ozuna, LF, Marlins

9. Zack Cozart, SS, Cincinnati Reds

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images