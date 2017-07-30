MLB Rumors: Red Sox Pursuing Mets’ Addison Reed To Bolster Bullpen

Does Dave Dombrowski have one more deal in him before the deadline?

The Boston Red Sox have precious time to make a move before Monday’s 4 p.m. ET non-waiver trade deadline, but apparently they have a target in mind: The team currently is focused on New York Mets reliever Addison Reed, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday.

Sources: #Mets’ Addison Reed a focus for #RedSox. No trade close. Other teams remain involved. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2017

While Rosenthal reported a deal for Reed isn’t close, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and ESPN’s Buster Olney both confirmed Boston’s interest in the right-hander, and that the club could be narrowing in on its target.

Source: Red Sox showing strong interest in Addison Reed, but they're one of about 10 teams vying for the Mets reliever. Could go to Monday. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2017

Bidding on Addison Reed down to about five possible suitors, Red Sox among them. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 30, 2017

Adding a late-inning reliever to set up closer Craig Kimbrel seems to be a priority for the Red Sox, and manager John Farrell hinted at this need Sunday during his pregame press conference.

John Farrell, when asked about the trade deadline, seemed to make it clear what he wants: pic.twitter.com/z1nWWDsxKY — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 30, 2017

Reed is one of the better bullpen options on the trade market. He’s served as New York’s primary closer with Juerys Familia on the shelf and has recorded 19 saves in 21 chances this season. The 28-year-old, who boasts a 2.57 ERA, pitched in an eighth-inning setup role prior to taking over the closer gig.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images