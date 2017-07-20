NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins, T-Wolves Working On Five-Year, $148M Contract

Andrew Wiggins could soon join the NBA’s $100 million club.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the former No. 1 overall draft pick are working on a five-year contract that could pay up to $148 million. T-Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed the news Thursday, per ESPN.com.

It’s a maximum contract for Wiggins, who’s played three seasons in Minnesota after being the centerpiece of the deal that sent Kevin Love to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2014-15 campaign.

Wiggins averaged 23.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for Minnesota last season. He’s an important part of the team’s impressive young core, one that includes another former No. 1 pick in Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves traded for superstar forward Jimmy Butler in a deal with the Chicago Bulls on draft day last month. They didn’t give up much to acquire Butler, and the combination of him, Wiggins and Towns should make Minnesota one of the league’s most improved teams next season.

