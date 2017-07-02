NBA Rumors: Clippers Working On Danilo Gallinari Sign-And-Trade With Nuggets

Share this:

Tweet







The Los Angeles Clippers have had an eventful offseason after trading superstar point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets and agreeing to re-sign superstar forward Blake Griffin to a max contract.

Their next move could be a play for Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari, who’s currently an unrestricted free agent. Los Angeles needs more salary cap space to acquire the Italian forward, so a third team reportedly is being sought.

While Danilo Gallinari has not made a decision, Clippers are trying to find a 3rd team w/ cap space for possible sign-and-trade with Denver — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 2, 2017

Gallinari scored 18.2 points per game, while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent on foul shots last season. His injury history is a concern, but when healthy he’s a very good offensive player.

The Clippers will need to find scoring somewhere, either through free agency or trades because they’ve lost 34.4 points per game from last season after the recent departures of Paul and JJ Redick.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images