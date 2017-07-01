NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin, Clippers Agree To Five-Year, $173 Million Deal

Share this:

NBA free agency is just getting started, but it looks like arguably the most talented player available on the open market already is off the board.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Blake Griffin reportedly has agreed to a maximum free-agent contract to return to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Blake Griffin plans to reach agreement on a five-year, $173 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

As a result of his alleged return to L.A., Griffin reportedly as canceled free-agent meetings with a pair of interest teams, per USA Today’s Sam Amick.

Blake Griffin has canceled meetings w/ Phoenix & Denver, I'm told. Barring wildcard team swooping in, sense is a return to Clippers coming. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 1, 2017

Griffin re-signing with the Clippers doesn’t come as much of a shock, as they were able to offer him more money than any other team. Not to mention, the team needed to retain superstar talent after agreeing to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets.

It should be interesting to see if Griffin’s return to L.A. serves as domino effect around the league.

