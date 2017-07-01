NBA Rumors: JJ Redick, 76ers Agree On One-Year, $23 Million Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers had loads of salary cap space entering NBA free agency, and they used a lot of it to acquire shooting guard JJ Redick.
Redick and the 76ers agreed to a one-year contract worth $23 million on Saturday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Redick taking a one-year deal is surprising, but he will be paid handsomely and is able to enter free agency again next summer.
Clearly, he is a believer in what Philly is building.
Redick averaged 15 points per game for the Los Angeles Clippers last season. Most importantly, he shot an impressive 43 percent from 3-point range, which should help spread the floor and open up driving lanes in the 76ers’ offense.
The 33-year-old veteran joins a young, talented 76ers team that includes top three draft picks Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Markelle Fultz.
The 76ers might not be done adding players, either.
Stay tuned.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images
