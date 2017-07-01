NBA Rumors: JJ Redick, 76ers Agree On One-Year, $23 Million Contract

Share this:

The Philadelphia 76ers had loads of salary cap space entering NBA free agency, and they used a lot of it to acquire shooting guard JJ Redick.

Redick and the 76ers agreed to a one-year contract worth $23 million on Saturday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Redick taking a one-year deal is surprising, but he will be paid handsomely and is able to enter free agency again next summer.

Clearly, he is a believer in what Philly is building.

Trust the process — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) July 1, 2017

Redick averaged 15 points per game for the Los Angeles Clippers last season. Most importantly, he shot an impressive 43 percent from 3-point range, which should help spread the floor and open up driving lanes in the 76ers’ offense.

The 33-year-old veteran joins a young, talented 76ers team that includes top three draft picks Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Markelle Fultz.

The 76ers might not be done adding players, either.

Philly has about $27M left in cap room. More signings to come. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 1, 2017

