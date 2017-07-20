NFL

O.J. Simpson Parole-Board Member Wears Chiefs Tie; Internet Reacts With Suspicion

by on Thu, Jul 20, 2017 at 4:17PM
2,226

O.J. Simpson would have good reason to be suspicious when he first saw Adam Endel’s tie.

Endel, one of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners who voted to grant Simpson parole Thursday, wore a Kansas City Chiefs tie to the famous inmate’s parole hearing. Endel’s choice of attire took aback many who were watching the hearing live.

Endel attended University of Central Missouri, according to The Kansas City Star’s Pete Grathoff. That might explain his Chiefs fandom.

Nevertheless, the internet had a field day on Endel’s tie, with some speculating the Chiefs’ AFL rivalry with the Buffalo Bills, whom Simpson represented for the first nine of his 11-year career, might sway the parole commissioner’s impartiality.

We don’t know what, if any, message Endel was trying to send, but we heard it loud and clear.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.
TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN