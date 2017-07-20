O.J. Simpson Parole-Board Member Wears Chiefs Tie; Internet Reacts With Suspicion

O.J. Simpson would have good reason to be suspicious when he first saw Adam Endel’s tie.

Endel, one of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners who voted to grant Simpson parole Thursday, wore a Kansas City Chiefs tie to the famous inmate’s parole hearing. Endel’s choice of attire took aback many who were watching the hearing live.

Endel attended University of Central Missouri, according to The Kansas City Star’s Pete Grathoff. That might explain his Chiefs fandom.

Nevertheless, the internet had a field day on Endel’s tie, with some speculating the Chiefs’ AFL rivalry with the Buffalo Bills, whom Simpson represented for the first nine of his 11-year career, might sway the parole commissioner’s impartiality.

A parole board commissioner chose today to wear that Kansas City Chiefs tie, because life is an SNL episode pic.twitter.com/lNGkExm7bN — Brian Ries (@moneyries) July 20, 2017

This parole board dude trolling O.J in his Kansas City Chiefs tie. pic.twitter.com/54yNQooGSP — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) July 20, 2017

They've got an actual parole board with a dude wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tie. We're supposed to trust their judgment? pic.twitter.com/imloDdWm8q — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) July 20, 2017

Proud Chiefs fan, but wearing a football tie as a parole board member for freakin' OJ Simpson's hearing is very inappropriate. What a clown. pic.twitter.com/Lwiou6HBbY — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 20, 2017

We don’t know what, if any, message Endel was trying to send, but we heard it loud and clear.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK