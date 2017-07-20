O.J. Simpson Parole-Board Member Wears Chiefs Tie; Internet Reacts With Suspicion

O.J. Simpson would have good reason to be suspicious when he first saw Adam Endel’s tie.
Endel, one of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners who voted to grant Simpson parole Thursday, wore a Kansas City Chiefs tie to the famous inmate’s parole hearing. Endel’s choice of attire took aback many who were watching the hearing live.
Endel attended University of Central Missouri, according to The Kansas City Star’s Pete Grathoff. That might explain his Chiefs fandom.
Nevertheless, the internet had a field day on Endel’s tie, with some speculating the Chiefs’ AFL rivalry with the Buffalo Bills, whom Simpson represented for the first nine of his 11-year career, might sway the parole commissioner’s impartiality.
We don’t know what, if any, message Endel was trying to send, but we heard it loud and clear.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
