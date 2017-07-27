Patriots Marvel At Crowd’s Energy On Day 1 Of Training Camp In Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — Forget the Super Bowl hangover.

The New England Patriots held their first practice of training camp Thursday on the back fields at Gillette Stadium, and there was a distinct buzz in the air as thousands of fans packed the stands to catch their first glimpse of the defending champions.

“It’s great to have that enthusiasm from them,” Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said after practice. “It’s the first day, so we’re all juiced up. It’s great to have them the whole time. They keep you juiced, they keep you fired up, they keep you going.”

Gronk was among the most popular players on Day 1 of training camp. As were quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman, both of whom were the subjects of supportive chants at various points throughout the session, which drew thousands of fans.

“I mean, nothing surprises you with our fans. How many people were here? It’s a lot,” Edelman said. “It’s certainly more than we had at my college games, so that’s pretty cool. We always feel and love the support that we get here in this community.”

Brady, Gronk and Edelman are used to the fanfare in New England, where the beginning of training camp is an annual celebration for football fans. Others are just getting used to the wild atmosphere, though. Second-year wide receiver Devin Lucien, for example, couldn’t help but marvel at the impressive turnout Thursday.

“It’s amazing, man,” said Lucien, a seventh-round draft pick out of Arizona State in 2016. “(Patriots guard) Jamil Douglas, he went to Arizona State, and I told him (Wednesday), ‘Tomorrow’s going to be like a college game.’

” … It’s great, man. It’s an amazing feeling. I never got something like this in college. I don’t think anyone did coming out to a practice. But we have an amazing fan group here. That’s due to what the Patriots have been able to do in the past. I’m grateful for the opportunity. Seriously. It’s great.”

The Patriots probably didn’t need much help ramping up their competition level Thursday, as there’s so much talent on New England’s roster that each player inherently will be pushed to the max at practice in the coming weeks and months. It feels like the Patriots are ahead of schedule with regards to their intensity, though, and having enthusiastic fans definitely doesn’t hurt.

“The vibe is always good in the beginning. You want to see the vibe after Day 12 of training camp. That’s the vibe you want to see,” Edelman said. “But everyone is excited to be back. It’s good to come and get to go out and practice in front of the fans, see these guys get all riled up. It brings an energy to practice so that’s always nice, so I guess it’s a good vibe right now.”

While it’s hard to draw too much from one practice, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who signed a five-year, $65 million contract with New England in free agency over the offseason, sure came away with a positive first impression.

“It’s a fun environment, a lot of people out, great teammates,” Gilmore said. “There is a lot of cheering, so it’s fun out here. It makes it more fun.”

The Patriots have won five Super Bowls since 2001 and two in the last three years. You’d think the fan base might become complacent at some point, yet that’s hardly the case in New England, where the favorite championship is the next one.

