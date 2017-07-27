Rob Gronkowski All About Patriots Fans Going Crazy For Tom Brady

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots held their first training camp practice of the summer Thursday, and get this: Tom Brady was a popular guy.

The crowd erupted in support of Brady several times throughout the session, which teammate Rob Gronkowski completely understands. After all, Brady arguably is the greatest quarterback of all time, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down with his 40th birthday approaching.

“Every single year, it gets louder and louder,” Gronkowski said after practice on the back fields at Gillette Stadium. “It’s Tom. If I was in the stands, too, I’d be up on my feet cheering for him.

“What he’s done for this organization, for all the fans, all the football he keeps playing, it’s just unbelievable. I think every time he gets out on the field, he deserves a standing ovation. I would be one of them in the crowd doing it, too.”

To be clear, Gronkowski was just as popular Thursday. The tight end broke out several exuberant celebrations, including a toned-down version of his trademark Gronk spike, and the crowd reacted accordingly, suggesting Patriots fans are as jacked up as ever following the team’s fifth Super Bowl title.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images