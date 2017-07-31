Red Sox Gameday Live

Red Sox Open Three-Game Series Vs. Red Hot Indians Monday Night At Fenway Park

by on Mon, Jul 31, 2017 at 7:08PM
The Boston Red Sox open a three-game series against the red hot Cleveland Indians Monday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will send Doug Fister to the bump as the defending American League East champion Indians will counter with Mike Clevinger.

Boston is not very familiar with Clevinger, in fact only two Red Sox players have ever faced the right-hander, combining for four at bats (1-4).

For more on Fister and Clevinger, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

