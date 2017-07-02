Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ready To Celebrate Daytona Win At July Fourth Cookout

Share this:

Racing drivers always say their first win was the hardest, and they come easy after that. Well, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sure made it seem that way when he picked up his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win on Saturday.

Stenhouse passed David Ragan for the lead with two laps remaining in the Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola, and stayed there until the checkered flag flew. The win is his second Cup victory, and his first at Daytona Internationals Speedway, so Stenhouse was glad he already had a party planned.

During his victory lane interview, Stenhouse told NBC Sports, “I already had a Fourth of July party planned, but I guess it just got bigger.”

The 29-year-old Roush Fenway Racing driver also offered a patriotic message for fans after doing some celebratory donuts.

Stenhouse was joined in victory lane by his teammate, Trevor Bayne, who’s race was cut short by a crash with Chase Elliott.

Stenhouse’s victory comes roughly two months after he picked up his first at Talladega Superspeedway, snapping Roush Fenway’s two-plus-year winless streak.

