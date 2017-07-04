Ryan Blaney Signs Huge Duck, Cannonballs Into Fan’s Pool At Daytona

Share this:

Tweet







There’s a lot of fun to be had on the infield at Daytona International Speedway, something Ryan Blaney can attest to.

Blaney and NBC Sports’ Rudledge Wood went on a casual drive through the track’s infield this past weekend. At one point, a fan asked the Wood Brothers Racing driver to sign her massive inflatable duck, which he did without hesitation.

But signing autographs is a tough gig, and Florida can get pretty hot his time of year. So what did Blaney do next? Watch the video below to find out:

We’ll score that dive a strong six to light seven.

The pool doesn’t look particularly deep, so Blaney’s lucky he didn’t slam his on the bottom.

Of course, fan pools aren’t the only form of liquid refreshment he’s enjoyed lately.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images