Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick Crash Ryan Blaney’s Post-Pocono Party

The jury’s still out on whether 23-year-old Ryan Blaney knows how to party. But one thing that isn’t debatable is his ability to put together an awesome guest list.

Blaney, whose triumph in the Pocono 400 on Sunday was his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race win, celebrated in style after he left victory lane. It’s not clear where the party took place, but among those in attendance were Dale Earnhardt Jr., Darrell Wallace Jr., and NASCAR powercouple Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse jr.

Number 1 for @Blaney such a special day for him, glad to be a part of it! pic.twitter.com/QMEn8lQcsF — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) June 12, 2017

A few takeaways from this soiree:

Blaney and Earnhardt clearly have buried the hatchet. Earnhardt apparently is conflicted about who his favorite football team is. Fainting on pit road obviously isn’t enough to prevent Wallace from having a good time. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. might have the coolest hat of all time.

Seriously, look at this gem:

Good times tonight celebrating @ryanblaney10 A post shared by @stenhousejr on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

Personally, we just wish Kyle Busch got an invite, as him and Blaney had a lot to talk about after their heated duel at Pocono Raceway.