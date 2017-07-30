Samantha Busch Seemed More Excited About Husband’s Win Than He Was

Kyle Busch seemed very calm after picking up his first win of 2017 in the Overton’s 400. His wife, Samantha, though, could barely contain her enthusiasm.

Kyle, who was winless through the first 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this year, finally broke through with a win Sunday at Pocono Raceway. And when he got to victory lane, Samantha was there to meet him, and she displayed enough excitement for the both of them.

After the celebration in victory lane was over, Samantha then took to Twitter to congratulate the No. 18 team on returning to its winning ways.

It had been a rough season for Kyle prior to Pocono, as he narrowly missed out on victory on multiple occasions. His frustration had boiled over a few times in front of cameras, as well as once on Twitter.

As a result, “Rowdy” seemingly was more relieved than exuberant when he got out of his No. 18 Toyota Camry.

Busch’s win Sunday locked him into the playoffs, and cut the number of available spots to three.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images