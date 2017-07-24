Tom Brady Looks Pretty Darn Excited To Report To Patriots Training Camp

No one is more excited to be back to work on a Monday morning than Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s summer vacation is over, and he’s back to work at Patriots headquarters in Foxboro, Mass., according to this Instagram post from Monday morning (at just after 5 a.m., mind you).

It feels so good to be baaaaaaaaack #trainingcamp #LETSGO A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Brady is fashionably early, as Patriots training camp doesn’t begin in earnest until Thursday, but given all we know about Brady and his work ethic, it’s no surprise to see him report ahead of time.

And given the Patriots’ offseason, it’s hard to blame anyone for wanting to get to work as early as possible. New England appeared to go “all in” this offseason, retaining two of its most valuable defensive players in linebacker Dont’a Hightower and cornerback Malcolm Butler, while also making a couple splashy signings by bringing aboard cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

We’re guessing Brady’s especially jazzed up about adding Cooks — as well as running backs Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead — to an already loaded, versatile offense.

