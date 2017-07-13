‘Top Gear America’s’ Second Trailer Teases Arrival Of Stig In New Show

Share this:

Tweet







The time almost is here.

BBC America’s new series “Top Gear America” is set to premiere July 3o, and while the BBC clearly is sticking to its tried and true formula that made the U.K. version of the show so popular, “America” looks to inject a fresh life into a series that previously has fizzled on this side of the pond.

BBC America released the second trailer for the new series and, of course, The Stig showed up.

The Stig has arrived! #TopGearAmerica Series Premiere Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c on @BBC America pic.twitter.com/oojHKhw7BV — BBC America (@BBCAMERICA) July 12, 2017

Actor William Fichtner, British journalist Tom Ford and racer Anton Brown will co-host the new show and be the three guys having a blast in fast cars.

After all, that’s “Top Gear.”