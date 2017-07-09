UFC 213 Bonuses: Rob Font, Chad Laprise Rewarded For Performances

Share this:

Tweet







LAS VEGAS — Rob Font earned the second $50,000 performance bonus of his UFC career Saturday night for his second-round submission win over Douglas Silva de Andrade at T-Mobile Arena.

Font, who fights out of Woburn, Mass., also received a performance bonus at UFC 175 three years ago, when he knocked out George Roop in the first round of their bantamweight bout.

Lightweight Chad Laprise, who defeated Brian Camozzi by TKO in the third round, received the other $50,000 performance bonus, and Robert Whittaker’s unanimous-decision win over Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight belt was named the Fight of the Night.

UFC president Dana White announced 12,834 fans attended the fight, which attracted a gate of $2.4 million.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images