Watch Celtics Rookie Jayson Tatum’s Hilarious Attempt At Golfing

Boston Celtics rookie forward Jayson Tatum is extremely skilled on the basketball court, but it appears his athleticism doesn’t translate to the links.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft posted a video on Instagram of himself attempting to hit a golf ball at Top Golf on Tuesday night, and needless to say, Tatum’s swing needs a little bit of work.

Take a look.

Jayson Tatum's golf swing could use a little work 😂 (via @jaytatum0) pic.twitter.com/i6mdgq6KV9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 5, 2017

Yikes.

Luckily for the Celtics, Tatum has a plethora of skills on the hardwood. The dynamic forward has been showcasing his talents in the NBA’s Summer League, where he threw down a vicious one-handed jam and hit a game-winning jump shot in his debut.

It looks like Tatum should stick to roundball.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images