Anthony Davis Laughs About Kid Asking If He’ll Be Traded To Celtics

Kids these days are keeping up with all of the NBA trade rumors.

Anthony Davis recently hosted a basketball camp for 7- to 15-year-olds at the University of New Orleans, and he got a taste of just how honest kids can be. The New Orleans Pelicans star was asked Tuesday about some of the questions his campers had for him, and one of the kids apparently wanted to go straight to the source about his status with the team.

“I get asked all types of random stuff,” Davis said, per The Times-Picayune. “The craziest (question) was if I was going to Boston.”

The Boston Celtics have been named as a potential landing spot for Davis thanks to their arsenal of draft picks and young talent, but there hasn’t been any indication that it’s a legitimate possibility. And Davis said he would know if it was.

“I understand it’s a business, but if I don’t hear anything from (Pelicans general manager) Dell (Demps) or my agent, I don’t pay attention to it,” Davis said. “Once I first heard (the rumors), then I heard it again, then I heard it again, I just wanted to make sure. I found out it wasn’t (true), and that was the beginning of the summer, so I haven’t paid attention to it since.”

There’s no doubt Celtics fans would love having Davis around, but the 24-year-old, who won’t become a free agent until 2021, doesn’t seem too keen on leaving the Big Easy.

“I am happy here as a Pelican,” Davis said. “I am happy here.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images