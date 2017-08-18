Bowling Green Kicker Completes Field Goal Challenge To Earn Scholarship

Football kickers often need to nail a field goal in order to a win a game for their team, but Jake Suder needed to put one through the uprights in order to alleviate his college tuition.
The Bowling State kicker apparently was having a great practice Tuesday, so Falcons head coach Mike Jinks decided to test Suder’s hot streak with a pressure-filled challenge: Hit a long field goal, and you have yourself a scholarship.
Here’s how the situation played out according to Bowling Green spokesman Jason Knavel, per Yahoo! Sports.
“Coach had two scholarships still available for kids this year and Jake was one of the few kids who they had on their short list as a possibility for those two,” Knavel told Yahoo! “There had been no final determination on exactly how those scholarships would be given out. So, at practice, they were kicking and Jake was nailing them. So when they got to the long one (53 yards out), Coach Jinks out of the blue told him, ‘Knock this one down for a full scholarship.’ It really was organic and out of the blue.”
So how did Suder handle the challenge? Check out for yourself in the video below.
There were no fans in the stands or opposing players on the field, but chances are that was one of the most important field goals Suder ever has connected on in his life.
