Brandin Cooks Has Impressed During Early Part Of Patriots Training Camp

The early returns on New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks have been very positive.

The electric receiver already appears to be on the same page with quarterback Tom Brady, and he has been showing off his hands in the team’s joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And Cooks already has left a positive impression on his new teammates, including fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman.

To hear Edelman and Cooks discuss the receiver’s transition to the Patriots, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.