Bruins Launching First-Ever ‘Fan Fest Tour’ To Spread Hockey Throughout Region

Before they kick off the 2017-18 season, the Boston Bruins are taking their show on the road.

The Bruins announced Monday that the organization will embark on its first-ever “Fan Fest Tour,” a six-day tour through seven cities in each New England state. The tour, which will begin Aug. 26 with the mission of growing the game of hockey throughout the region, will give fans the chance to meet and play games with their favorite Bruins.

Current Bruins players, coaches and executives, as well as NESN broadcasters Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, are expected to be on the tour, which will feature Q&A sessions, autograph and photo opportunities, and more. Youth hockey players also will be fitted for brand new equipment and be able to participate in drills with members of the Bruins in addition to NESN virtual reality experiences.

Boston Bruins BFit, the team’s new community fitness initiative, also will join the tour to lead kid-friendly fitness activities at each stop. Admission is free for each event, and the final stop on the tour will be at a Bruins training-camp practice in September.

Fans in attendance will have the chance to score Bruins tickets, as TD Bank representatives will be on site at each tour stop and will give away tickets to upcoming home games at select locations. Gifford’s Ice Cream also will join the tour to scoop its “Power Play Fudge” ice cream flavor in exchange for one dollar donations to the Boston Bruins Foundation.

More information about the Boston Bruins Fan Fest tour can be found at BostonBruins.com/FanFestTour. Below is a full schedule of times, dates and locations for the 2017 Bruins Fan Fest (all times Eastern).

Saturday, August 26

Portland, Maine, at Monument Square, Noon-6 p.m. (456 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101)

Sunday, August 27

Manchester, N.H., at Arms Park, Noon-6 p.m. (10 Arms St, Manchester, NH 03101)

Monday, August 28

Burlington, Vt., at Burlington International Airport, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (1200 Airport Dr, South Burlington, VT 05403)

Tuesday, August 29

Springfield, Mass., at Forest Park, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (200 Trafton Road, Springfield, MA 01108)

Wednesday, August 30

Hartford, Conn., at Bushnell Park, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (60 Elm Street, Hartford, CT 06106)

Thursday, August 31

Providence, R.I., at ALEX AND ANI City Center, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence, RI 02903)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images