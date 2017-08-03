College Football Preseason Coaches Poll: Alabama Leads The Way Once Again

The boys of fall will be back in no time, and it’s the usual suspects leading the way in the college game.
The preseason coaches poll was released Thursday, and surprise, surprise, Nick Saban’s University of Alabama squad leads the way.
As SI.com points out, the third time in five years the Crimson Tide have held the top spot in the preseason ranking. Ohio State, Florida State, USC and defending national champion Clemson round out the top five.
Here’s the full top 25.
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Florida State
4. USC
5. Clemson
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. Oklahoma
9. Michigan
10. Wisconsin
11. Oklahoma State
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Florida
17. Louisville
18. Miami
19. Kansas State
20. West Virginia
21. South Florida
22. Virginia Tech
23. Texas
24. Tennessee
25. Utah
For those keeping score at home, that’s six SEC teams in the top 25, followed by the Big 12 and ACC with five teams each. The Big 10 has “only” four teams in the poll, but all four of those programs — Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin — land in the top 10.
Thumbnail photo via David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
