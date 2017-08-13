Conor McGregor Reveals How Much He Expects To Make In Floyd Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor has been paid handsomely for his UFC bouts but the Irishman’s next fight will take his wealth to new heights.

The long-awaited superfight between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will take place Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor’s chances of beating Mayweather in a boxing match are slim, but it’s safe to say “The Notorious” will receive a monster addition to his wallet.

Conor McGregor: "I am in on everything, the food & beverage, the gate, the PPV, the whole lot." Says he's getting into "that $100mil range." — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 12, 2017

Many believe McGregor’s primary reason for taking on Mayweather is, in fact, money. McGregor’s former nemesis, Jose Aldo, thinks the fight is “a joke,” and believes that McGregor will walk away from combat sports after the big pay day.

As for Mayweather, he unsurprisingly expects to rake in far more than his opponent. In an interview with TMZ, the undefeated boxer projected his fight earnings to be around $300 million.

