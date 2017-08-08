Dirk Nowitzki Hilariously Photoshops Himself With Beyonce, Her Twins

If and when Dirk Nowitzki ever decides to retire, the NBA will be losing perhaps its most bizarre personality.
The Dallas Mavericks power forward offered his latest head-scratcher over the weekend, as he changed his Facebook profile picture to a Photoshopped image of himself, Beyonce and her twins. Unfortunately it didn’t last long, as he changed the picture again Sunday to one that appears to be a Family Guy version of himself.
Personally, we’re bigger fans of the Beyonce photo, but Family-Guy Dirk isn’t bad either.
Here’s the original picture of Beyonce and her twins that took the internet by storm last month:
Nowitzki, thankfully, is returning to the Mavs for his 20th NBA season, so he’s not done entertaining us just yet.
Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP