ESPN’s Dick Vitale Passionately Defends Colin Kaepernick, Slams NFL Owners

Dick Vitale didn’t mince words when talking about Colin Kaepernick.

The colorful ESPN college basketball analyst offered his take on Kaepernick’s situation in an Instagram post Tuesday, and it’s pretty clear which side of the fence he falls on.

“Come on now, that’s unbelievable — that is being blackballed at its best,” Vitale said of the fact that Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job in the NFL. “Look, I didn’t believe and I didn’t really agree with the fact that he didn’t stand for the national anthem. But that it is his right. That’s the first amendment.”

Hey I want to hear what my twit fam feels about this @NFL issue / Do u agree or disagree with my take ? @espn A post shared by Dick Vitale (@dickiev_espn) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Regardless of whether you agree with him, you have to love how “Dickie V” always calls it like he sees it. And given the fact that Jay Cutler now has a job in the league, it’s getting harder to disagree with the notion that Kaepernick isn’t getting a fair shake.

And hey, if Vitale is free on Aug. 23, maybe he can stop by the Kaepernick rally that Spike Lee is organizing.

