Here’s How Kevin Durant Thinks LeBron James’ Feud With Kyrie Irving Will End

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving appear destined for a very messy breakup in Cleveland, but at least one NBA superstar thinks everything is going to be alright between the Cavaliers’ dynamic duo.

Kevin Durant has seen practically everything in his NBA career, including his own disagreements with fellow star Russell Westbrook when the two were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder. And the Golden State Warriors superstar believes that Irving’s trade request is business as usual in the NBA, and the Cavs don’t have anything to worry about.

“It’s just a regular NBA problem, right? A lot of teams have gone through this before,” Durant told ESPN’s Chris Haynes. “They’ll figure it out. That’s a great organization, a championship organization. They’ll figure it out.”

Irving reportedly wants to step out of James’ shadow, but James’ own uncertain future with the Cavs has kept Cleveland from dealing the 25-year-old guard. The Cavs reportedly desire young talent for Irving, as they prepare to rebuild the franchise should James exit after the 2017-18 NBA season, which seems increasingly likely.

Durant, however, thinks the two stars will work out their differences.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Durant said. “Both of those guys won a championship together. They love each other. If Kyrie wants to do something else, that’s on him. I’m sure whatever happens, it’ll work out for the best for both of them. But it’s just a normal NBA problem. It’s just two big stars that it’s happening to.”

If there is a mass exodus from Cleveland, there seemingly would be no team that could stop Durant and the Warriors from winning the next three NBA titles, except perhaps, the Boston Celtics.

