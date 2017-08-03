Awful Tackling-Drill Fail Should Have Jaguars Fans Dreading New Season

You might want to look away, Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

Hope never is particularly high for a new Jaguars season, but defensive tackle Day Sheldon is making sure there’s barely a glimmer. A video emerged from Jags training camp Wednesday of Sheldon attempting to shed a blocker dummy, but, as you might expect, things didn’t go well.

In Shedlon’s defense, most of the blame here should go on his coach, who clearly isn’t heavy enough to keep the dummy sled in place.

Still, this isn’t a particularly good sign, as most NFL players aren’t going to just stand still. Neither is the fact that fans clearly aren’t as jacked up for the new season as the team expects them to be.

But hey, when you have Blake Bortles playing quarterback, anything is possible.