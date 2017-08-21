Is Bill Belichick A Big Solar Eclipse Guy? ‘Um Yeah, It’s Great’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick was standing at a raised podium in the New England Patriots’ windowless media workroom during the peak of the solar eclipse Monday. Not much of an eclipse guy.

Belichick wasn’t overly enthusiastic when asked about the rare event.

“Um, yeah,” Belichick said. “It’s great.”

After drawing laughs, Belichick smiled, thanked the media and walked off the podium and back into the bowels of Gillette Stadium after the question was asked at 2:49 p.m. ET. The peak had past at 2:47 p.m., while Belichick talked about running back Brandon Bolden.

Maybe Belichick’s public library had run out of eclipse glasses.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images