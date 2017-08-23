Isaiah Thomas Might Have To Explain These Old Tweets To LeBron James

Some people just can’t escape their past — especially if that past is on Twitter.

Isaiah Thomas and LeBron James just became Cleveland Cavaliers teammates after a shocking blockbuster trade Tuesday that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. As tough as it will be for Thomas to leave Boston, he gets to play on a title contender with one of the greatest players of all time. Cool deal, right?

Sure, but their first meeting as teammates might be a little awkward. Shortly after the trade broke, the internet dug through Thomas’ old tweets to see if he had any prior thoughts about LeBron. Well, he did. And they weren’t exactly nice.

So, uh, Thomas apparently had a pretty strong opinion about the Kobe Bryant-LeBron debate back in the day.

In Thomas’ defense, these tweets are from seven years ago, back when he still was in college and James was taking serious heat in the court of public opinion for jetting to South Beach and joining the Miami Heat. In fact, James’ newest teammate changed his tune on The King after witnessing his game firsthand.

I respect @KingJames so much more now playin against him! Best OVERALL talent n the league. U aint gotta block my shot like that tho lol — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 22, 2012

We’re sure Thomas and James will be excited to start a new chapter together in Cleveland. But there’s a lesson here for all of us: Be careful what you tweet.

