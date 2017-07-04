NBA Fans Had Fun With Old Gordon Hayward Tweets Where He Was Indecisive

Where is Gordon Hayward going to sign? Well, we aren’t sure anyone knows the answer, even Hayward.
ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Tuesday that the free-agent forward had decided to sign with the Boston Celtics. But as soon as Haynes broke the news, reports refuting Hayward’s move to Boston began to surface when Hayward’s agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Hayward had not yet made a decision.
Reports continued to trickle in throughout the day that the 27-year-old swingman was having a difficult time choosing which team to join.
And as NBA fans waited with bated breath, they dug up some of Hayward’s old tweets showing how indecisive he can be.
Sometimes he needs to ask for help.
And we found out the suspense probably is killing his as much as it’s killing everyone else.
The internet also unearthed a fitting parody of LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami Heat that Hayward made in 2011.
All that’s left is for members of the Utah Jazz to lock him in a room until he re-signs with them. And that’s not out of the question.
Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images
