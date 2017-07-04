NBA Fans Had Fun With Old Gordon Hayward Tweets Where He Was Indecisive

Share this:

Where is Gordon Hayward going to sign? Well, we aren’t sure anyone knows the answer, even Hayward.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Tuesday that the free-agent forward had decided to sign with the Boston Celtics. But as soon as Haynes broke the news, reports refuting Hayward’s move to Boston began to surface when Hayward’s agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Hayward had not yet made a decision.

Reports continued to trickle in throughout the day that the 27-year-old swingman was having a difficult time choosing which team to join.

And as NBA fans waited with bated breath, they dug up some of Hayward’s old tweets showing how indecisive he can be.

I can't tell which fabreeze I should go with #help — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) September 2, 2011

Good to know he's been in this situation before. — The Love Below (@TheLoveBel0w) July 4, 2017

I don't know my pick position but I can't decide if I wanna get rb first or try for Brees or Rodgers — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) September 1, 2012

The Celtics — kung fu nicky (@nick_testani) July 4, 2017

How does everyone like the new grand theft auto?? Cant decide if I should go scoop it up or not — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) September 18, 2013

Tough decision on who to root for right now…my brother @Mavunga playing against my guys @utahjazz in this summer league action — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) July 12, 2012

Sometimes he needs to ask for help.

Can always count on mom to help me find something when I'm lost at target #phoneafriend — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) May 4, 2013

And we found out the suspense probably is killing his as much as it’s killing everyone else.

The internet also unearthed a fitting parody of LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami Heat that Hayward made in 2011.

All that’s left is for members of the Utah Jazz to lock him in a room until he re-signs with them. And that’s not out of the question.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images