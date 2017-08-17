Jalen Ramsey Likes Article Suggesting Jaguars Replace Blake Bortles

Blake Bortles hasn’t looked good during Jacksonville Jaguars training camp, and it appears more than one of his teammates is fed up with with the fourth-year quarterback.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson ripped Bortles for a terrible throw during a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers on Tuesday, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey seems to think it’s time for the Jaguars to move on as well

SB Nation’s Big Cat Country wrote an article Wednesday titled “6 Quarterback Options To Replace Blake Bortles,” and it appears Ramsey gave it a read or at least agrees with the thought of getting a new signal-caller.

While Bortles still is young, he hasn’t shown the year-to-year improvement that you want to see in a franchise quarterback.

Jacksonville has young talent on both sides of the ball, and if Bortles doesn’t begin to show signs of life, they probably would be better served with a different guy under center.

