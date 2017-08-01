John Farrell Says Dustin Pedroia In ‘Quite A Bit Of Pain’ But Improving

The Boston Red Sox have placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left knee.

The DL stint is retroactive to July 29th and Red Sox manager John Farrell is hopeful Pedey will be back in time for the tw0-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Farrell also revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Pedey has been dealing with “quite a bit of pain” but has shown improvement each day.

To hear more from Farrell on Pedroia’s move to the DL, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images