LeBron James Seems Like One Of ‘Those Parents’ At Son’s Basketball Games

LeBron James takes an active interest in his son’s basketball endeavors, and for that, he should be applauded — especially considering his hectic schedule.

But he might want to tone it down just a hair in order to avoid becoming the next LaVar Ball.

James’ son — LeBron James Jr. — is one of the best young players in the country (go figure), and he’s currently crushing the AAU circuit with the North Coast Blue Chips.

James’ competitive spirit apparently transfers over to his son’s games, too, as evidenced at a recent tournament in Las Vegas. Sitting courtside, James got very invested in the action and found a way to make himself the center of attention.

At one point, James stood up and can be heard saying “They don’t care about sportsmanship? Get in they ass like a bike without a seat,” before getting even more riled up.

The interaction comes in the beginning of the video below, which is actually bookended by James getting a little too involved with the game, as it sounds like he tells the opposing coach to shut up.

For what it’s worth, an eyewitness told TMZ Sports that James was “cool” and there were “no problems.”

This all comes a week after video surfaced of James coming onto the court at a recent game to have a scoring error corrected on the scoreboard.

For better or worse, James certainly is heavily invested in LBJJ’s blossoming basketball career.