LeBron James Slams Donald Trump After Remarks On Charlottesville Violence

LeBron James isn’t a fan of President Donald Trump, that much is clear.
The Cleveland Cavaliers star has been a vocal critic of Trump since his presidential candidacy began in 2015, and James spoke out again Tuesday via Twitter after Trump doubled down on his declaration that “both sides” were to blame for the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.
James, of course, is referring to the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee that was slated to be taken down Saturday, sparking the “Unite The Right” rally that left three people dead and dozens injured.
The superstar forward took a shot at Trump on Saturday after the commander-in-chief’s initial remarks which blamed “many sides,” and James continued to take shots at the president on Tuesday night at his annual family foundation event.
And James wasn’t the only athlete to speak out Tuesday, as surefire NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash also blasted Trump.
James and Nash are two of the most accurate passers in league history, and they hit the mark once again Tuesday.
