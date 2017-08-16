LeBron James Slams Donald Trump After Remarks On Charlottesville Violence

LeBron James isn’t a fan of President Donald Trump, that much is clear.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has been a vocal critic of Trump since his presidential candidacy began in 2015, and James spoke out again Tuesday via Twitter after Trump doubled down on his declaration that “both sides” were to blame for the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

James, of course, is referring to the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee that was slated to be taken down Saturday, sparking the “Unite The Right” rally that left three people dead and dozens injured.

The superstar forward took a shot at Trump on Saturday after the commander-in-chief’s initial remarks which blamed “many sides,” and James continued to take shots at the president on Tuesday night at his annual family foundation event.

LeBron James is using his event to speak on Charlottesville. He calls for love to heal and referred to Trump as the "so-called president" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 16, 2017

JUST IN: "It's not about the so-called President. It's about love," Lebron James says to his family foundation @cedarpoint. — Chris Tye (@TVTye) August 16, 2017

And James wasn’t the only athlete to speak out Tuesday, as surefire NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash also blasted Trump.

To defend white supremacists and then slang his shitty ass grape juice pretty much sums the man up — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 15, 2017

James and Nash are two of the most accurate passers in league history, and they hit the mark once again Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images