NASCAR Legend Says He’ll Cancel RV Order In Response To Camping World CEO

Mark Martin is back in the market for a new RV, and there’s one company he definitely won’t be calling.

The NASCAR legend had an order in place with Camping World — the title sponsor for NASCAR’s truck series — for a $150,000, presumably beautiful new RV. But then Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis, in response to president Donald Trump’s controversial post-Charlottesville, Va., rhetoric, invited supporters of Trump’s remarks to shop elsewhere.

Now, the company is without one of its most high-profile customers.

First thing in the morning I will be canceling my order for 150,000$ RV I have ordered. Leave politics out of it. https://t.co/B0AUhqXVdh — Mark Martin (@markmartin) August 20, 2017

Given how popular Martin is with NASCAR diehards, his stance against Camping World could spark considerable backlash against the company.

A 40-time winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the 58-year-old is one of the most popular drivers the sport’s ever seen. Speaking of 40-time Cup winners, the ever-hated Kyle Busch reached the impressive milestone after his thrilling win at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images