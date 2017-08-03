‘NBA Live 18’ Will Mark First Video-Game Appearance For WNBA Players

The WNBA has never been in a video game. But that’s about to change.

The league’s teams and players will be included in the upcoming “NBA Live 18,” game developer EA Sports announced Thursday, via the WNBA.

Honestly, this should’ve happened years ago. Still, the league understandably is excited.

“We are delighted to collaborate and make history with Electronic Arts as ‘NBA Live 18’ becomes the first video game to feature the WNBA’s full roster of teams and players,” WNBA president Lisa Borders said in a statement. “With EA’s expertise and ingenuity, the game will provide a terrific platform to showcase the players and the league, enabling fans to experience the WNBA in a new, exciting way.”

Ultimately, the “NBA Live” series currently plays second fiddle to the immensely popular “NBA 2k” series. But incorporating the WNBA could bring in new players, and eventually help EA close the gap.

“The WNBA is home to some of the most incredible athletes on the planet, and we’ve been working hard to integrate them into our game in an authentic and meaningful way,” Sean O’Brien, the game’s executive producer, said in a statement.

“This is only a taste of what we have in store, and look forward to working with the league on more great integrations in the franchise in the future.”

“NBA Live 18” is slated to release this December.