NBA Rumors: ‘Expectation On All Sides’ Is Cavs Will Trade Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving reportedly has requested a trade away from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it sounds like a deal remains likely.

Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon provided an update on the situation during the latest edition of the Wine and Gold Talk podcast, saying “the intent and expectation on all sides is to trade (Irving).”

Irving reportedly no longer wants to play with Cavs superstar LeBron James, and it’s been reported that the star point guard was included in a proposed trade around the NBA Draft that would’ve sent him to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Eric Bledsoe and the No. 4 pick.

Irving still has two more years left on his contract, in addition to a player option for the 2019-20 campaign. He’s not a rental, so that might help Cleveland get a great return for him if he’s traded. Irving is a 25-year-old elite player in the prime of his career with a proven playoff pedigree.

Irving’s situation isn’t the only potential departure the Cavs must deal with over the next year. James is able to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and rumors have linked him with a possible move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs have some tough decisions to make in the short term, and it would benefit them to figure out Irving’s deal first. A good return that keeps the Cavs competitive might help convince make James to stay in Cleveland.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images