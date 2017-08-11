NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones, Now ‘Furious’, Once Praised Roger Goodell For Deflategate

It seems Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell are headed for a rough patch.

Jones is “furious” at the NFL’s decision to suspend Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott six games for domestic violence, one source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Jones supported Goodell’s decision to suspend New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady four games for Deflategate.

Jerry won't mind the suspension. Roger's best quality is fairness! pic.twitter.com/2YSODvQhdN — Bruce Allen (@bruceallen) August 11, 2017

Elliott’s suspension is in line with the NFL’s personal conduct policy, enacted in 2014.

In wake of the Ray Rice incident, the NFL announced a new personal conduct policy in December, 2014: pic.twitter.com/kKJIxOQ7pe — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 11, 2017

Elliott can appeal the suspension within three days. If he does not, he will be eligible to return Monday, Oct. 23 and play Sunday, Oct. 29 against the Washington Redskins.

Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images