Patriots QB Tom Brady Had Best-Selling NFL Jersey Of Offseason

Wed, Aug 9, 2017
Tom Brady hasn’t played any games since engineering a legendary comeback to win Super Bowl LI back in February, but the New England Patriots quarterback has kept winning over the offseason.

One reason for that is jersey sales. Brady’s No. 12 was the NFL’s highest-selling jersey in the offseason, a period that officially runs from April 1 through July 31.

Brady’s jersey usually is among the top sellers.

However, one interesting observation in this list is the popularity of the Oakland Raiders, who had three players (running back Marshawn Lynch, quarterback Derek Carr and linebacker Khalil Mack) on the list.

The Raiders are expected to be among Brady and the Patriots’ main roadblocks on the path to another Super Bowl appearance.

