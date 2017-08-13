PGA Championship 2017 Leaderboard: Final Scores As Justin Thomas Wins PGA

The 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club turned out to be the toughest test in major golf in 2017, and when the dust had settled, Justin Thomas had captured his first major title.

Thomas fired a 3-under-par 68 to finish the tournament at 8-under-par. He bested Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari and Kevin Kisner to hoist the Wanamaker trophy.

Kisner began the day with the lead, but he faltered early and finished with a three-over-par 74 to finish at 4-under-par.

Reed made a Sunday surge, shooting a 5-under-par 66 to finish one stroke behind Thomas. Matsuyama held the lead when he and Thomas made the turn, but three straight bogeys on the back nine allowed Thomas to overtake him.

Rickie Fowler carded a 4-under-par 67 to finish T-5th, while Jordan Spieth’s quest for the career grand slam will have to wait until next year, as he finished at 2-over-par in a tie for 28th.

Here’s the top 10 of the final 2017 PGA Championship leaderboard.

1. Justin Thomas: -8

T2: Patrick Reed: -6

T2: Francesco Molinari: -6

T2: Louis Oosthuizen: -6

T5: Rickie Fowler: -5

T5: Hideki Matsuyama: -5

T7: Kevin Kisner: -4

T7: Graham DeLaet: -4

T9: Chris Stroud: -1

T9: Matt Kuchar: -1

T9: Jason Day: -1

T9: Jordan L Smith: -1

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images